Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Acting defence minister targeted in Afghan capital attack

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 5.55pm Updated: August 3 2021, 7.07pm
Afghan security personnel work at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The explosion rocked a posh neighborhood of the Afghan capital where several senior government officials live. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Afghan security personnel work at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The explosion rocked a posh neighborhood of the Afghan capital where several senior government officials live. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

A powerful explosion has rocked Afghanistan’s capital in an attack that apparently targeted the country’s acting defence minister.

At least 10 people were wounded, a health official said.

Several smaller explosions could be heard as well as small arms fire. It was unclear if the wounded were hurt in the explosion or by gunfire.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said the blast happened in the posh Sherpur neighbourhood, which is in a deeply secure section of the capital known as the green zone.

It is home to several senior government officials.

Mr Stanekzai said it appeared the guesthouse of acting defence minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted in the attack.

His Jamiat-e-Islami party was told the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.

A party leader and former vice president, Younus Qanooni, reassured the party in a message shared on social media that the minister and his family were safe.

Details of the attack were sketchy, but it appeared that gunmen had entered the area after the explosion.

Mr Stanekzai said a clean-up operation was being conducted by police and all roads leading to the minister’s house and guesthouse were closed.

At least 10 people were wounded in the attack and were taken to hospitals in the capital, said Health Ministry spokesman Dastgir Nazari.

No-one immediately took responsibility for the attack but it came as Taliban insurgents have been pressing ahead with an offensive that is putting pressure on the provincial capitals in the south and west of the country.

The Islamic Sate group has claimed some recent attacks in Kabul but most have gone unclaimed, with the government blaming the Taliban and the Taliban blaming the government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]