BMX Olympics ‘prince of Peckham’ cheered home by young riders

By Press Association
August 3 2021, 9.17pm
Silver medallist BMXer Kye Whyte at a welcome home party at the Prince of Peckham Pub in London (James Manning/PA)
BMX Olympics silver medallist Kye Whyte was greeted with cheers and applause when he was welcomed home to Peckham in south London.

Young riders were among the crowd which packed The Prince Of Peckham pub, at the centre of the community where the athlete grew up.

“It means the world, they were supporting me at 5am, little seven-year-olds, six-year-olds, to 59-year-olds, it is nothing but love,” he told the PA news agency.

Kye Whyte received a hero’s welcome at the Prince of Peckham Pub (James Manning/PA)

“I wouldn’t say I’m a role model, I’m more like an older brother because obviously it’s more like a family here as you can see.”

Whyte added: “I still see myself as the same as everyone else, I don’t see myself as better than anyone else, I just know how to ride a bike.

“Obviously, outside of that I am a professional athlete and kids look up to that, so I have to live up to that as well and set a good example, especially kids from Peckham.”

Whyte has trained at Peckham BMX Club since 2003 and the area opened a new BMX track in 2013, with funding from Southwark Council, the National Lottery and the London Olympic Legacy Fund.

Bethany Shriever and Kye Whyte celebrate their gold and silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Even on the gate before the lights went, I said I am going to do it for Peckham BMX, it means everything to me,” Whyte said.

He added: “For me, I didn’t always have an easy upbringing, I had a couple of troubles on the way and Peckham isn’t necessarily a rich place, so if kids find a way through BMX to get out of stuff then do so, especially if it is a reliable stress relief.

“Obviously you can make money from it if you are good enough, so it’s just another way to get out of doing bad stuff, like football or rapping.”

Whyte said he hopes to continue to inspire children by winning the BMX World Championships in the Netherlands later this month.

He added: “I always say three things: chase your dreams, train hard and have fun always. I say this to anyone of any age.”

Whyte earned Britain’s first BMX racing Olympic medal and was followed moments later by Beth Shriever, who won gold.

“Obviously me and Beth made history,” he said.

“Even though other countries had more riders than us, me and Beth both got medals and freestyle each got medals in both categories of men and women so I think BMX is taking over the country right now.”

