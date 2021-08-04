Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Business / Business news

Toyota reports record £5.9bn profit amid pandemic

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 7.45am Updated: August 4 2021, 8.59am
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Toyota has reported a record 897.8 billion yen (£5.9 billion) profit for the first quarter, underlining the Japanese car maker’s resilience even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

April-June profit soared more than five-fold from 158.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly sales soared 73% from the previous year to 7.94 trillion yen (£52 billion), also a record for the maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models.

Worries remained, such as the ongoing shortage of semiconductors and the rising costs of materials, according to Toyota.

Such concerns were the reason why the firm said it kept its forecasts unchanged for the full fiscal year to March 2022, at a 2.3 trillion yen (£15 billion) profit, and 9.6 million vehicles in global retail sales.

That’s up from nearly 9.1 million vehicles during the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

Including sales of Daihatsu and Hino group companies, Toyota expects to sell 10.55 million vehicles, up from 9.9 million the previous fiscal year.

Toyota said some costs came down during the pandemic because of changes such as decreased travel and a move to online meetings.

Vehicle sales projections were hit by parts shortages that affected production, meaning that, once such problems were solved, vehicles sales could beat the forecasts, according to Toyota.

The impact from foreign exchange rates added 140 billion yen (£920 million) to Toyota’s operating income, which grew across all regions for the quarter, including the US, Europe, Japan and the rest of Asia.

While the pandemic has dented sales and demand in some global businesses, Toyota appears to be roaring back. Uncertainties remain such as the global shortage of semiconductors which has hampered the motor industry, as well as the effects of Covid-19.

