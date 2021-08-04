Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Ben Whittaker has to settle for silver and Frazer Clarke wins Team GB bronze

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 8.11am Updated: August 4 2021, 9.31am
Frazer Clarke (left) and Ben Whittaker (right) won Team GB medals (Mike Egerton/PA)
Frazer Clarke (left) and Ben Whittaker (right) won Team GB medals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Whittaker settled for Olympic silver as, for the second day in a row, a British boxer came unstuck against a classy Cuban southpaw at the Kokugikan Arena.

Roniel Iglesias proved too classy for Pat McCormack in their men’s welterweight showpiece and, less than 24 hours on, Whittaker was powerless to stop Arlen Lopez charge to men’s light-heavyweight gold.

The taller Whittaker attempted to establish the range with his jab but was repeatedly beaten to the punch by his slick southpaw opponent, who won the first two rounds on four of the five judges’ scorecards.

It left Whittaker with a mountain to climb and, while he edged the final round, Lopez was crowned gold medallist after getting the nod on four of the cards.

A bitterly disappointed Whittaker was in no mood to celebrate his silver medal afterwards.

“To me I feel like I’ve lost a gold. I can’t celebrate a silver yet,” he told the BBC. “I feel like a failure. For those waking up to see the result I’m sorry for letting you down.”

Meanwhile, Frazer Clarke’s bid to become the third successive Briton to reach the men’s super-heavyweight final was ended after he was stopped on cuts by top seed Bakhodir Jalolov.

Clarke was attempting to emulate Anthony Joshua at London 2012 and Joe Joyce at Rio 2016 but came into this contest with unhealed cuts above both eyes, sustained by headbutts in his disqualification win over Mourad Aliev.

He wobbled Jalolov with a bruising straight right in the second round, leading to a standing eight-count, but the Uzbekistani southpaw’s sensational movement and precision punching put him up on four of the five judges’ cards.

The cut over Clarke’s right eye was growing steadily worse in the third and final round and with Jalolov repeatedly targeting the area, the referee intervened. Clarke, however, had the consolation of claiming bronze for Team GB.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher tweeted his support afterwards saying: “Respect Frazer Clarke.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]