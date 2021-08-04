Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thirty hot air balloons fly above Bristol at start of ‘Fiesta Fortnight’

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 9.45am Updated: August 4 2021, 10.57am
Balloons take off from Filton for Bristol International Balloon Fiesta (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dozens of hot air balloons filled the skies above Bristol for the city’s annual fiesta – with the take-off site remaining a secret to prevent crowds from gathering.

Bristol International Balloon Fiesta is the largest annual hot air balloon event in Europe and normally attracts more than 500,000 visitors.

Organisers decided to cancel the usual on-the-ground activities at the Ashton Court estate for the second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead, a Fiesta Fortnight supported by Costa Coffee and featuring hundreds of balloons lifting off from different locations in Bristol, will take place until August 15.

On Wednesday, the first mass ascent took place from Elm Park in Filton, north Bristol.

Balloons slowly floated over north Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
A total of 30 balloons set off from the park, which was suggested by local residents, from 6.30am.

Chris Allcock, chair of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, told the PA news agency: “It’s wonderful – the sun is shining and it’s a still morning.

“People in north Bristol will see 30 balloons drifting over incredibly slowly so they will have ample time to take lovely photographs.

“It’s a big joy to have the balloons here. Last year we could do very, very little but we’ve got a plan for this year and we’re going to have balloons all over Bristol for the Fiesta Fortnight.”

The first mass ascent took place on Wednesday (Ben Birchall/PA)
More than 700 places in Bristol were submitted by residents to help organisers pick the locations of where the balloons will take off from during the event.

These included local parks, public spaces, car parks and streets.

Mr Allcock added: “There were some clear winners and favourite locations for balloons to fly from, highlighted from the hundreds of suggestions from fiesta fans.

“This first flight at Elm Park was the first time the fiesta has ever flown from this part of the city.”

Nick Orrin, director of Costa Express UK&I, said the company was proud to be a partner for such a “fantastic event”.

“After what has been an unprecedented time for many, we wanted to give something exciting to the Bristol community to enjoy,” he said.

