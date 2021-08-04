Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The Queen and William and Kate wish Meghan a happy 40th birthday

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 10.27am
Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex (Chris Jackson/PA)

Members of the royal family have sent their best wishes to the Duchess of Sussex on her 40th birthday.

The official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a message, writing “Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” alongside a picture of Meghan and a birthday cake emoji.

The Queen’s official account posted three pictures to mark the occasion, including a photo of Meghan, the Duke of Sussex and their son Archie on their 2019 royal tour to South Africa.

Another of the photos shows the monarch with Meghan in Cheshire in 2018 for their first joint royal engagement, while the third is of a smiling Meghan and Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards last year.

The post said: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!”

The Clarence House account for the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also tweeted a picture of Meghan smiling, writing: “Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

Meghan and Harry are likely to have planned a low-key celebration as they are reportedly taking time off to care for the latest addition to their family, baby Lilibet – known as Lili – who was born exactly two months ago on June 4.

Lili’s birth came after the duchess experienced the heartbreak of a miscarriage a few weeks before her 39th birthday.

The Sussexes have established a new life for themselves in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California, buying a multimillion-pound home and launching a non-profit foundation.

Harry and Meghan have also signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Spotify and Netflix that have given them the capital to pursue their new lifestyle and public goals.

Much has been written about their decision to step down as senior royals for personal and financial freedom early last year, which was dubbed ‘Megxit’.

But it was only when the couple sat down for their much-anticipated television interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that they told the world their side of the story.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Harry and Meghan during their Oprah Winfrey interview (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions)

Meghan and Harry laid bare their brief lives as a working royal couple, alleging a member of the family – not the Queen or Philip – made a racist comment about their son, and how the duchess had suicidal thoughts but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

Winfrey was left opened mouthed when the duchess – the first mixed-race member of the modern monarchy – said a fellow royal was worried about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

Buckingham Palace later said the Queen was “saddened” to hear about Harry and Meghan’s struggles but added “some recollections may vary” over the other allegations.

Harry is to write his own tell-all memoir and has promised to write an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

