Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Three killed as passenger trains collide in Czech Republic

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 10.39am Updated: August 4 2021, 11.21am
The Western Express Train collided with a passenger train near the village of Milavce in the Czech Republic (Miroslav Chaloupka/CTK Photo via AP)
The Western Express Train collided with a passenger train near the village of Milavce in the Czech Republic (Miroslav Chaloupka/CTK Photo via AP)

Two passenger trains have collided in the south west of the Czech Republic, killing three people and injuring dozens of passengers.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8am in the town of Milavce.

Czech Railways said an international high-speed train that connects the western city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.

Emergency workers at the crash scene
Emergency workers at the crash scene (Miroslav Chaloupka/CTK Photo via AP)

The regional fire department said at least three people had died.

Dozens were injured, five seriously, the Fire Rescue Service of the Plzen region said in a statement.

Four helicopters were transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Transport minister Karel Havlicek said human error was likely to have caused the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location.

“The situation is serious,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]