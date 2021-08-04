Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Louis van Gaal returns to management with third spell as Holland boss

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 11.11am
Louis van Gaal is back as Holland manager on a deal running to the 2022 World Cup (Mike Egerton/PA).
Louis van Gaal has been appointed as Holland coach for a third time.

The former Manchester United boss has agreed a deal with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) running to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Van Gaal was previously in charge of the team from 2000 to 2002, and then 2012 to 2014. After the first spell saw the team fail to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, the second included a third-place finish at the 2014 edition.

The 69-year-old comes out of retirement to succeed Frank De Boer, who stood down as boss last month after the side were eliminated in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Van Gaal said in quotes on the Holland team’s official website: “Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for the further advancement of our football. Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team.

“There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup. The focus is therefore immediately 100 per cent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that.

“It is good to be back in Zeist. By now I have already spoken to a number of players and the technical staff has been put together with the KNVB. I am very much looking forward to getting the job done together.”

Van Gaal succeeds Frank De Boer after Hollan'd last-16 exit at Euro 2020 (PA).
Holland are scheduled to next be in action with World Cup qualifiers against Norway, Montenegro and Turkey on September 1,4 and 7.

Van Gaal, who will be assisted by Danny Blind and Henk Fraser and have Frans Hoek as goalkeeper coach, had not held a management role since leaving United in 2016 after two years in charge, during which he oversaw them winning the FA Cup.

He guided Ajax to Champions League glory in 1995 and has also had stints in charge of Barcelona, twice, AZ Alkmaar and Bayern Munich.

