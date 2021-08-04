Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Japan to limit hospital care as Covid-19 cases hit new high

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 11.18am
A visitor receives a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Tokyo Vaccination Centre (Stanislav Kogiku/AP)
A visitor receives a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Tokyo Vaccination Centre (Stanislav Kogiku/AP)

Japan’s government is introducing a contentious policy in which coronavirus patients with moderate symptoms will isolate at home instead of in hospitals, as new cases surge in Tokyo to record levels during the Olympic Games.

Prime minister Yoshihide Suga’s plan, which aims to save hospital beds almost exclusively for those with serious symptoms or at risk of developing them, is a major policy shift as new cases in the capital have more than tripled since the Olympics began on July 23.

Tokyo reported 4,166 new cases on Wednesday, an all-time high since the pandemic started early last year.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The new policy, introduced this week, was debated in parliament on Wednesday. Opposition as well as some governing party lawmakers and experts charged that the lives of people isolating at home without adequate care would be at risk.

Mr Suga, who has been criticised for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite public virus fears, says there is no evidence linking the upsurge in cases to the Games.

Infections, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant, could accelerate to 10,000 a day by mid-August, some experts say. They called for a current state of emergency in Tokyo and four other areas to be expanded nationwide.

The emergency measures, which focus on alcohol bans and shorter hours for eateries, are increasingly ignored by the public who are tired of restrictions.

“The pandemic has now entered a new phase,” health minister Norihisa Tamura said in parliament. “Hospital capacity is limited.”

He defended the home isolation policy as necessary to prevent a medical collapse similar to what happened in April in Osaka, when thousands of people became more ill and some died at home while waiting for hospital beds.

Mr Tamura, cautioning against a repeat of that situation, urged people to avoid all non-essential outings to slow infections.

In Tokyo, more than 14,000 patients with mild symptoms are currently isolating at home — more than a 10-fold increase from a month ago — and about 8,400 others are waiting for beds in hospitals or special hotels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier