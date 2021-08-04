News / UK & World Canadian diver surprised with proposal as she returns home from Olympics By Press Association August 4 2021, 12.23pm Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Canada with the silver medals they won in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard final (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP) Olympic diver Jennifer Abel was surprised by a proposal from her partner after flying home from Tokyo. The 29-year-old, who won a silver medal in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event, was met by professional boxer David Lemieux as she returned to Canada on Monday. From an Olympic medal 🥈 in Tokyo to a diamond ring 💍 back home 🇨🇦, @JennAbel91 has a lot to celebrate 🥰🎥: @JennAbel91 / Instagram pic.twitter.com/xUOB5vsy70— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) August 4, 2021 A video on Ms Abel’s Instagram showed Mr Lemieux greeting her at the airport before going down on one knee. Posting the video along with a photo of the couple, Ms Abel wrote: “I said yes to my soulmate”, while Mr Lemieux said he was “proud to call you my woman”. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jennifer Abel || Olympic diver (@jennabel91) Ms Abel won the silver medal along with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu on July 25. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han took gold for China in the event. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Team GB rakes in biggest daily medal haul so far at Tokyo Olympics Tom Daley knits in the stands during women’s Olympic diving final