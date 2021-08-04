Tributes paid to teenager as brother appears in court charged with her murder

Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old girl who died on a caravan park in North Wales, as her brother appeared in court charged with her murder.

Matthew Selby, 19, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of his sister, Amanda.

She died after officers were called to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon.

Amanda’s school, Droylsden Academy, posted a message on its website which said: “Our school is saddened to have received the tragic news that one of our students, Amanda Selby in Year 10, has lost her life whilst on holiday with her family in Wales.

“Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Amanda’s family at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“Our school family is devastated by this awful news. Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff.

“Clearly, many members of our school community will be affected by this loss and we will be offering support to those who need it in the weeks and months ahead.

“We will also plan a tribute when the time is right so that we can remember all that Amanda brought to our school.”

A provisional trial date of February 28 was set when Selby appeared in court by video link from HMP Berwyn for a 15-minute hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the trial was expected to last five to seven days.

Selby, of Windermere Crescent, is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 29.

An order made under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 to ban the naming of the victim was lifted by the judge.

Five members of the press were in court for the hearing, with others watching over video link.