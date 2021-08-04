Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tributes paid to teenager as brother appears in court charged with her murder

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 2.43pm
Court artist sketch of Matthew Selby appearing at Mold Crown Court charged with the murder of his sister Amanda (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Tributes have been paid to a 15-year-old girl who died on a caravan park in North Wales, as her brother appeared in court charged with her murder.

Matthew Selby, 19, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of his sister, Amanda.

She died after officers were called to a report of a “domestic disturbance” at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, on Saturday afternoon.

Amanda’s school, Droylsden Academy, posted a message on its website which said: “Our school is saddened to have received the tragic news that one of our students, Amanda Selby in Year 10, has lost her life whilst on holiday with her family in Wales.

“Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Amanda’s family at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“Our school family is devastated by this awful news. Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff.

“Clearly, many members of our school community will be affected by this loss and we will be offering support to those who need it in the weeks and months ahead.

“We will also plan a tribute when the time is right so that we can remember all that Amanda brought to our school.”

A provisional trial date of February 28 was set when Selby appeared in court by video link from HMP Berwyn for a 15-minute hearing.

He spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the trial was expected to last five to seven days.

Selby, of Windermere Crescent, is due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on October 29.

An order made under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 to ban the naming of the victim was lifted by the judge.

Five members of the press were in court for the hearing, with others watching over video link.

