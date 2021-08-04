Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Wally the Walrus delights locals in seaside town

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 5.04pm
“Wally” the arctic walrus takes an interest in a boat off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford. The walrus was first spotted on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in March, and has also been seen off Pembrokeshire in Wales, Cornwall in England, and the coast of France, and most recently in the Isles of Scilly. Picture date: Wednesday August 4, 2021.
“Wally” the arctic walrus takes an interest in a boat off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford. The walrus was first spotted on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in March, and has also been seen off Pembrokeshire in Wales, Cornwall in England, and the coast of France, and most recently in the Isles of Scilly. Picture date: Wednesday August 4, 2021.

Wandering Wally the Walrus has delighted locals and tourists alike after making an appearance in an Irish seaside town.

The Arctic walrus was photographed climbing on to a boat owned by a local hotelier off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford, on Wednesday.

The marauding mammal was first spotted in Ireland off the coast of Valentia Island in March, and has since travelled 4,000km along the coast of western Europe, being spotted in France, Spain and the UK.

Most recently he has been sighted in the Isles of Scilly, off Cornwall in England.

Wally the Walrus
Wally took an interest in a boat off the coast of Ardmore, Co Waterford (Niall Carson/PA)

Patrick Shields, general manager at the five-star Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore, joked that staff were surprised to see international guests arriving in the summer of a pandemic.

He said: “I received a phone call at home to say we had a visitor in the bay since early morning.

“I was aware that Mike Dunne, a local fisherman, was going out to check and that there was a boat with a walrus on it in the harbour, which was surprising to me, initially. I needed to see it with my own eyes.

“When I came to the hotel around lunchtime I was surprised that Wally the Walrus had shown up.

“We haven’t had a lot of international visitors this summer. So someone from Norway was exciting, and in particular a walrus, which was amazing. It’s gathered a lot of attention.

“We understand he’s been here since about 9am yesterday morning, or maybe a little bit before. There have been sightings all day yesterday and today as well.”

Dozens of locals and tourists turned out with binoculars and telescopes in a bid to get a view of the famous walrus.

Wally the Walrus
Canoeists row past Wally in Ardmore (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Shields said: “A lot of people have been doing their own research online and they’ve discovered that he’s been seen in France and Wales and England as well.

“I’m hopeful that he can make his journey back to Norway eventually, safely and soundly. It’s garnered a lot of local interest and now international interest as well.

“The hotel owner owns the boat. I suppose you could say that the walrus is staying with us at the moment.”

Dubliner John Burn, visiting Ardmore on holiday, was among those seeking Wally out.

He said: “I’m going to have a look at him. I’m going up Declan’s Way for the walk. I didn’t think he was here today.

“I just seen a picture of him in the paper this morning. He’s a long way from home, isn’t he?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier