Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 31, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 30 (10%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 285 (90%) have seen a fall.

Lincoln continues to have the highest rate, with 744 new cases in the seven days to July 31 – the equivalent of 749.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 337.4 in the seven days to July 24.

Exeter has the second highest rate, up from 366.8 to 559.3, with 735 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 515.1 to 525.4, with 1,365 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Lincoln (up from 337.4 to 749.3)

Exeter (366.8 to 559.3)

North Kesteven (236.1 to 427.7)

Norwich (323.7 to 412.6)

West Lindsey (241.5 to 326.1)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full:

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31; rate of new cases in the seven days to July 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 24.

Lincoln, 749.3, (744), 337.4, (335)

Exeter, 559.3, (735), 366.8, (482)

Hull, 525.4, (1365), 515.1, (1338)

Middlesbrough, 512.8, (723), 860.4, (1213)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 512.7, (2027), 467.0, (1846)

Blackpool, 491.9, (686), 641.1, (894)

Sheffield, 485.1, (2837), 434.0, (2538)

North East Lincolnshire, 446.8, (713), 686.2, (1095)

Stockton-on-Tees, 444.9, (878), 759.1, (1498)

Mansfield, 439.1, (480), 441.9, (483)

Plymouth, 434.2, (1138), 556.3, (1458)

North Kesteven, 427.7, (500), 236.1, (276)

Torbay, 416.1, (567), 483.6, (659)

Rushcliffe, 414.5, (494), 466.5, (556)

Norwich, 412.6, (580), 323.7, (455)

Bristol, 411.5, (1907), 534.1, (2475)

Brighton and Hove, 408.8, (1189), 376.4, (1095)

Redcar and Cleveland, 406.9, (558), 852.4, (1169)

Salford, 405.3, (1049), 514.2, (1331)

Southampton, 394.8, (997), 458.2, (1157)

Calderdale, 391.1, (827), 443.6, (938)

Knowsley, 383.1, (578), 401.7, (606)

Newark and Sherwood, 383.1, (469), 511.4, (626)

Leeds, 381.5, (3026), 457.0, (3625)

Nottingham, 377.3, (1256), 453.9, (1511)

East Hertfordshire, 372.6, (558), 376.6, (564)

Wakefield, 371.2, (1293), 536.3, (1868)

Doncaster, 370.0, (1154), 619.1, (1931)

South Tyneside, 364.3, (550), 653.1, (986)

Rotherham, 361.7, (960), 454.0, (1205)

Darlington, 361.4, (386), 628.3, (671)

St Helens, 359.4, (649), 428.6, (774)

Bassetlaw, 356.7, (419), 527.0, (619)

Solihull, 355.4, (769), 513.0, (1110)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 353.2, (654), 434.8, (805)

Liverpool, 352.6, (1756), 381.3, (1899)

Blaby, 351.6, (357), 361.5, (367)

Leicester, 348.6, (1235), 343.3, (1216)

Kettering, 347.8, (354), 367.5, (374)

Manchester, 345.1, (1908), 403.0, (2228)

Gedling, 343.5, (405), 457.2, (539)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 343.4, (1040), 493.0, (1493)

Ashfield, 342.4, (438), 440.1, (563)

Corby, 340.6, (246), 390.5, (282)

North Tyneside, 339.1, (705), 486.7, (1012)

Oldham, 338.2, (802), 512.0, (1214)

Burnley, 334.0, (297), 461.1, (410)

Gateshead, 333.1, (673), 503.3, (1017)

Bolsover, 331.4, (267), 362.5, (292)

West Lancashire, 330.7, (378), 384.9, (440)

North East Derbyshire, 330.2, (335), 426.8, (433)

Barnsley, 327.7, (809), 505.9, (1249)

Cheltenham, 326.7, (380), 291.5, (339)

Sandwell, 326.7, (1073), 399.8, (1313)

Wyre, 326.5, (366), 494.2, (554)

Swindon, 326.3, (725), 361.8, (804)

West Lindsey, 326.1, (312), 241.5, (231)

Cambridge, 326.1, (407), 304.5, (380)

Bath and North East Somerset, 323.9, (626), 401.0, (775)

Hartlepool, 323.5, (303), 642.7, (602)

Sunderland, 321.9, (894), 590.2, (1639)

Lambeth, 321.4, (1048), 428.5, (1397)

South Gloucestershire, 320.9, (915), 566.1, (1614)

Kirklees, 318.6, (1401), 351.8, (1547)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 318.0, (1085), 447.0, (1525)

Warrington, 317.1, (666), 429.5, (902)

Peterborough, 316.9, (641), 287.3, (581)

Medway, 313.0, (872), 379.5, (1057)

Eastleigh, 309.9, (414), 352.6, (471)

Fylde, 309.5, (250), 510.0, (412)

Rutland, 308.1, (123), 273.0, (109)

South Norfolk, 307.4, (433), 252.0, (355)

Bradford, 306.6, (1655), 464.3, (2506)

North West Leicestershire, 306.0, (317), 377.4, (391)

Birmingham, 305.3, (3486), 393.4, (4492)

Ealing, 305.1, (1043), 352.8, (1206)

Portsmouth, 298.3, (641), 419.3, (901)

Rochdale, 297.6, (662), 475.7, (1058)

Northampton, 297.4, (668), 369.1, (829)

Wirral, 296.9, (962), 353.1, (1144)

Brent, 296.9, (979), 352.1, (1161)

Sefton, 296.7, (820), 357.1, (987)

North Lincolnshire, 296.6, (511), 331.4, (571)

Broxtowe, 295.5, (337), 411.3, (469)

Scarborough, 294.2, (320), 399.1, (434)

Harrow, 293.8, (738), 329.7, (828)

Gloucester, 293.5, (379), 374.8, (484)

Teignbridge, 292.9, (393), 333.2, (447)

Barrow-in-Furness, 290.8, (195), 413.1, (277)

Milton Keynes, 289.8, (781), 316.9, (854)

Preston, 289.2, (414), 476.5, (682)

Copeland, 288.9, (197), 616.0, (420)

Harlow, 288.3, (251), 414.6, (361)

Southwark, 288.2, (919), 412.8, (1316)

Chichester, 288.1, (349), 339.3, (411)

Stockport, 287.3, (843), 420.2, (1233)

Oxford, 287.3, (438), 334.5, (510)

Islington, 287.0, (696), 384.8, (933)

North Warwickshire, 286.5, (187), 406.0, (265)

Crawley, 286.5, (322), 415.4, (467)

Three Rivers, 286.1, (267), 460.8, (430)

Wandsworth, 286.0, (943), 464.1, (1530)

Waltham Forest, 285.2, (790), 337.9, (936)

High Peak, 283.8, (263), 296.8, (275)

Dorset, 283.0, (1071), 256.5, (971)

East Devon, 282.3, (413), 321.3, (470)

Wolverhampton, 282.1, (743), 373.6, (984)

Dudley, 281.4, (905), 410.5, (1320)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 280.2, (317), 304.1, (344)

Mid Devon, 279.4, (230), 243.0, (200)

Lewisham, 279.2, (854), 335.1, (1025)

Tameside, 279.0, (632), 479.5, (1086)

County Durham, 279.0, (1479), 497.3, (2636)

Haringey, 278.8, (749), 349.9, (940)

Bedford, 278.7, (483), 349.1, (605)

Thurrock, 278.2, (485), 352.8, (615)

Dartford, 278.0, (313), 418.3, (471)

Walsall, 277.8, (793), 361.1, (1031)

Erewash, 277.4, (320), 377.9, (436)

Hertsmere, 277.4, (291), 393.6, (413)

Coventry, 277.2, (1030), 414.0, (1538)

Epping Forest, 276.4, (364), 401.7, (529)

Trafford, 276.4, (656), 395.6, (939)

Bury, 275.9, (527), 391.6, (748)

Tower Hamlets, 275.9, (896), 346.4, (1125)

Watford, 275.4, (266), 398.6, (385)

Northumberland, 275.4, (888), 420.9, (1357)

Halton, 275.1, (356), 341.6, (442)

Greenwich, 275.1, (792), 341.7, (984)

Newham, 272.7, (963), 268.7, (949)

Hackney and City of London, 272.7, (793), 364.8, (1061)

Bromsgrove, 272.3, (272), 425.5, (425)

Adur, 270.6, (174), 349.9, (225)

Central Bedfordshire, 270.2, (780), 393.6, (1136)

Torridge, 269.5, (184), 297.4, (203)

Broxbourne, 268.3, (261), 445.1, (433)

Selby, 268.2, (243), 396.2, (359)

Richmondshire, 268.0, (144), 357.3, (192)

Great Yarmouth, 267.8, (266), 429.9, (427)

Wellingborough, 267.2, (213), 345.0, (275)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 264.9, (344), 457.3, (594)

Luton, 264.3, (563), 305.1, (650)

Charnwood, 264.2, (491), 365.3, (679)

East Lindsey, 263.9, (374), 284.3, (403)

Fareham, 263.3, (306), 265.0, (308)

East Northamptonshire, 262.4, (248), 351.2, (332)

Worthing, 262.3, (290), 306.6, (339)

Broadland, 262.3, (343), 247.0, (323)

Wigan, 262.0, (861), 481.0, (1581)

Spelthorne, 261.4, (261), 327.5, (327)

Harborough, 261.2, (245), 313.4, (294)

Wychavon, 261.1, (338), 281.2, (364)

Hambleton, 260.9, (239), 444.4, (407)

South Staffordshire, 260.6, (293), 374.4, (421)

Bexley, 260.6, (647), 402.8, (1000)

Welwyn Hatfield, 260.1, (320), 358.4, (441)

Gravesham, 260.0, (278), 359.1, (384)

Croydon, 259.1, (1002), 345.7, (1337)

Richmond upon Thames, 259.1, (513), 338.4, (670)

Tunbridge Wells, 258.6, (307), 292.3, (347)

Cheshire West and Chester, 258.5, (887), 324.1, (1112)

Uttlesford, 258.5, (236), 340.7, (311)

Stroud, 258.4, (310), 325.9, (391)

Wiltshire, 258.4, (1292), 309.8, (1549)

Boston, 257.9, (181), 356.3, (250)

Redbridge, 257.8, (787), 266.4, (813)

Hounslow, 257.4, (699), 329.6, (895)

Colchester, 256.3, (499), 385.7, (751)

Southend-on-Sea, 255.6, (468), 401.4, (735)

Havering, 255.4, (663), 347.1, (901)

Worcester, 254.9, (258), 419.9, (425)

York, 253.5, (534), 279.7, (589)

Tamworth, 252.9, (194), 392.5, (301)

Barnet, 252.1, (998), 366.5, (1451)

Stevenage, 251.6, (221), 351.8, (309)

East Staffordshire, 251.3, (301), 319.8, (383)

Redditch, 251.0, (214), 402.3, (343)

Harrogate, 250.6, (403), 354.4, (570)

Kensington and Chelsea, 250.4, (391), 315.1, (492)

Chorley, 250.4, (296), 431.4, (510)

Chesterfield, 249.8, (262), 408.0, (428)

Cheshire East, 249.1, (957), 354.3, (1361)

Westminster, 248.7, (650), 324.9, (849)

Bromley, 248.5, (826), 375.5, (1248)

Sevenoaks, 248.4, (300), 380.1, (459)

Mid Sussex, 248.3, (375), 282.1, (426)

Rugby, 247.9, (270), 389.2, (424)

Derby, 246.8, (635), 301.2, (775)

Reading, 246.6, (399), 301.0, (487)

Derbyshire Dales, 246.1, (178), 334.6, (242)

Merton, 245.0, (506), 322.9, (667)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 244.8, (1400), 298.9, (1709)

Somerset West and Taunton, 243.7, (378), 174.7, (271)

Tewkesbury, 243.1, (231), 224.2, (213)

South Hams, 242.5, (211), 294.2, (256)

Oadby and Wigston, 242.0, (138), 335.0, (191)

South Ribble, 241.9, (268), 476.6, (528)

North Hertfordshire, 241.8, (323), 318.9, (426)

Hillingdon, 240.8, (739), 332.7, (1021)

Tandridge, 240.6, (212), 295.0, (260)

New Forest, 238.8, (430), 262.7, (473)

Bracknell Forest, 238.3, (292), 332.1, (407)

South Kesteven, 238.0, (339), 226.1, (322)

Wyre Forest, 236.9, (240), 337.6, (342)

Gosport, 236.9, (201), 320.6, (272)

North Devon, 236.8, (230), 395.3, (384)

South Derbyshire, 235.9, (253), 282.5, (303)

South Bucks, 235.6, (165), 345.5, (242)

Stoke-on-Trent, 235.2, (603), 363.9, (933)

Chelmsford, 234.3, (418), 427.2, (762)

Havant, 233.7, (295), 298.7, (377)

Pendle, 233.4, (215), 353.9, (326)

Dacorum, 233.3, (361), 356.0, (551)

Elmbridge, 233.2, (319), 291.7, (399)

East Suffolk, 231.7, (578), 194.0, (484)

Kingston upon Thames, 231.5, (411), 286.2, (508)

Wokingham, 230.8, (395), 326.7, (559)

Arun, 230.8, (371), 419.9, (675)

Wycombe, 230.8, (403), 348.7, (609)

Winchester, 230.7, (288), 314.8, (393)

North Somerset, 230.6, (496), 363.6, (782)

Huntingdonshire, 228.7, (407), 290.5, (517)

Lewes, 228.5, (236), 217.9, (225)

Camden, 228.5, (617), 337.0, (910)

Lancaster, 227.3, (332), 380.0, (555)

Breckland, 227.2, (318), 161.5, (226)

South Cambridgeshire, 226.3, (360), 261.5, (416)

Tonbridge and Malling, 226.3, (299), 422.2, (558)

Hastings, 225.6, (209), 280.6, (260)

Canterbury, 225.5, (373), 210.4, (348)

Telford and Wrekin, 225.2, (405), 385.3, (693)

Test Valley, 225.1, (284), 371.0, (468)

Barking and Dagenham, 225.0, (479), 272.4, (580)

Daventry, 224.5, (193), 297.8, (256)

Epsom and Ewell, 224.5, (181), 303.9, (245)

Craven, 224.0, (128), 439.3, (251)

St Albans, 223.6, (332), 390.0, (579)

Hart, 223.5, (217), 350.3, (340)

Sutton, 223.4, (461), 332.9, (687)

Cannock Chase, 222.3, (224), 388.0, (391)

Amber Valley, 221.6, (284), 373.0, (478)

Stratford-on-Avon, 221.4, (288), 261.3, (340)

Horsham, 217.7, (313), 216.3, (311)

Ipswich, 217.7, (298), 251.3, (344)

Reigate and Banstead, 217.1, (323), 331.4, (493)

Chiltern, 216.8, (208), 362.8, (348)

North Norfolk, 216.5, (227), 203.2, (213)

South Northamptonshire, 214.8, (203), 391.6, (370)

Brentwood, 214.2, (165), 389.5, (300)

Castle Point, 213.6, (193), 411.6, (372)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 213.3, (323), 293.9, (445)

Hyndburn, 211.0, (171), 360.3, (292)

Rochford, 210.6, (184), 428.1, (374)

Lichfield, 210.0, (220), 353.2, (370)

Basildon, 209.4, (392), 402.8, (754)

Maidstone, 208.4, (358), 396.9, (682)

Sedgemoor, 207.8, (256), 226.5, (279)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 207.0, (268), 349.2, (452)

West Berkshire, 207.0, (328), 280.8, (445)

Slough, 206.6, (309), 248.1, (371)

Warwick, 206.6, (297), 371.5, (534)

Bolton, 204.8, (589), 353.3, (1016)

East Cambridgeshire, 203.7, (183), 198.1, (178)

Runnymede, 202.4, (181), 276.2, (247)

Thanet, 202.2, (287), 162.8, (231)

Rossendale, 201.4, (144), 369.3, (264)

Cherwell, 201.3, (303), 295.7, (445)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 201.1, (198), 402.3, (396)

Braintree, 199.9, (305), 314.5, (480)

Enfield, 197.4, (659), 284.6, (950)

Mid Suffolk, 197.3, (205), 217.5, (226)

Tendring, 197.2, (289), 348.7, (511)

Babergh, 196.7, (181), 270.5, (249)

Wealden, 195.7, (316), 237.2, (383)

Ashford, 195.3, (254), 252.2, (328)

Basingstoke and Deane, 194.8, (344), 345.4, (610)

Woking, 192.5, (194), 289.7, (292)

Allerdale, 192.3, (188), 455.2, (445)

Stafford, 189.4, (260), 316.9, (435)

Guildford, 188.6, (281), 262.4, (391)

Mendip, 186.9, (216), 298.5, (345)

West Oxfordshire, 186.2, (206), 265.7, (294)

Dover, 185.4, (219), 209.9, (248)

Rushmoor, 185.0, (175), 232.6, (220)

Waverley, 183.6, (232), 248.6, (314)

Vale of White Horse, 183.1, (249), 257.3, (350)

South Lakeland, 180.8, (190), 312.1, (328)

Aylesbury Vale, 180.5, (360), 268.2, (535)

West Suffolk, 179.8, (322), 220.6, (395)

Mole Valley, 178.8, (156), 296.9, (259)

Cotswold, 175.8, (158), 224.8, (202)

Melton, 175.8, (90), 335.9, (172)

Ribble Valley, 174.1, (106), 320.3, (195)

East Hampshire, 171.7, (210), 249.4, (305)

South Oxfordshire, 170.4, (242), 242.2, (344)

Surrey Heath, 169.1, (151), 258.7, (231)

Forest of Dean, 168.2, (146), 267.3, (232)

Folkestone and Hythe, 166.4, (188), 258.4, (292)

Ryedale, 166.1, (92), 234.7, (130)

Rother, 163.4, (157), 215.4, (207)

Eastbourne, 162.9, (169), 259.3, (269)

Isle of Wight, 162.2, (230), 239.8, (340)

South Somerset, 160.4, (270), 286.9, (483)

Maldon, 160.2, (104), 397.4, (258)

Blackburn with Darwen, 159.7, (239), 322.7, (483)

Swale, 157.2, (236), 318.5, (478)

Carlisle, 156.4, (170), 367.1, (399)

West Devon, 155.9, (87), 207.9, (116)

Shropshire, 150.4, (486), 242.6, (784)

South Holland, 148.4, (141), 215.7, (205)

Fenland, 143.3, (146), 236.6, (241)

Herefordshire, 143.2, (276), 214.2, (413)

Malvern Hills, 132.2, (104), 247.8, (195)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 132.1, (200), 183.0, (277)

Eden, 97.6, (52), 191.5, (102)