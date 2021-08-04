Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Galal Yafai fights for gold as Holly Bradshaw holds GB medal hopes on Thursday

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 7.03pm
Holly Bradshaw is chasing Britain’s first Olympic pole-vault medal (David Davies/PA)
The big names may be falling by the wayside but Great Britain still have chances of increasing their medal tally as the Tokyo Olympics approach their final stretch.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is in store for Team GB athletes on Thursday – and who could take their places on the podium.

Athletics

Muller British Athletics Championships 2021 – Day Two – Manchester Regional Arena
It was supposed to be Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s night, but in the injury-enforced absence of the heptathlon world champion, attention shifts to pole-vaulter Holly Bradshaw, who has a chance to become Britain’s first Olympic medallist in the discipline. Bradshaw eased through qualifying by clearing 4.55m at her first attempt – one of only seven athletes to do so at the first time of asking. Andrew Pozzi goes in the men’s 110m hurdles final, but only qualified as a fastest loser.

Boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Galal Yafai is into the flyweight boxing semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

The guaranteed medals may be rolling in for GB’s boxing team but they are still in search of their first gold. Flyweight Galal Yafai can take a step closer to breaking that duck when he faces Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in his semi-final. Meanwhile, Ireland’s world champion Kellie Harrington goes in the women’s lightweight semi-final against Sudaporn Seesondee.

Canoe Sprint

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Fifteen
Liam Heath is looking to defend his Olympic title from Rio (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liam Heath stands a strong chance in the men’s kayak single 200m, and enters the event as the defending champion from Rio 2016. Heath also medalled in the K2 event in Brazil, but that event was subsequently axed from the Olympic programme, leaving the 36-year-old to place his full focus into defending his title in the Japanese capital.

Cycling

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Twelve
Katy Marchant is the best medal hope in the velodrome (Danny Lawson/PA)

Katy Marchant represents Team GB’s best chance of adding to their cycling medal haul in Izu on Thursday, as she goes in the women’s keirin. Matt Walls also goes in the men’s omnium but is considered something of an outside bet to make the podium.

Diving

Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Kitting Out – Birmingham NEC
Lois Toulson will look to secure a final place (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix both compete in the women’s 10m platform competition. Negotiating the morning semi-final is probably the limit of the pair’s ambitions, although Toulson is a former European Games gold medallist while Spendolini Sirieix – daughter of TV’s star maitre d’ Fred – broke through with a bronze medal at last year’s European Championship.

