Nuno wants to solve Harry Kane situation internally to avoid ‘public argument’

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 10.27pm Updated: August 4 2021, 11.21pm
Harry Kane reportedly wants to leave Spurs (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo says the club will solve their Harry Kane problem internally rather than speak publicly about it.

The striker did not report for pre-season tests on Monday and it later emerged he was still on holiday in Florida as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.

He is due back at the club later this week, and is set to be fined. Spurs are determined to keep their star man, who has three years left on his contract, and with no City bid on the table Kane’s options are limited.

Nuno, who is yet to speak to Kane, intends to keep the business in-house.

Nuno Espirito Santo on the touchline
Nuno Espirito Santo, pictured, has yet to speak with Harry Kane (Nick Potts/PA)

“I will not speak with you about that. I am sorry,” he said after his side drew 2-2 at Chelsea in a pre-season friendly.

“It is not that I don’t want to comment, I believe that all the issues relating to Harry we should discuss internally, among us and try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it.

“Us, we have to focus on what is important. We have to solve the situation but between us.

“We solve the situation internally with the club. Speaking and trying to reach a better solution and conclusion to this situation.”

Nuno confirmed that he has still yet to speak to Kane since his appointment in mid-July.

He added: “The answer I will give you is I expect to speak with Harry soon and I haven’t had the chance yet.”

Nuno was cagey on the matter throughout his press conference and said that pre-season is difficult for every team with players coming back late after international duty this summer.

He said: “All pre-season for all clubs has been very hard, I know this is a different aspect. The absence of a lot of players due to internationals has made it very hard, a very hard time for all the managers to try to have all the players.

“I know it is different circumstances but it has been very hard for everybody.”

New chief executive Maheta Molango said the Professional Footballers’ Association has not been asked to get involved yet, but would be willing to assist Kane if the stand-off continues.

Harry Kane holds his head in his hands
Kane did not report for pre-season tests on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We have not been asked (to arbitrate) but obviously Harry is one of our members and we’d love to be able to help,” he said.

“But in the end, we are here if and when required. It’s important that they (players) know we are here and how we can support them. We’re not here to force anyone.

“What I have learned over time is you need to be careful about how you make an assessment without knowing the details. Sometimes when you see a building from the outside it is one thing and when you’re inside the building it’s a different thing.

“So in general, be very careful about issuing an opinion without knowing the details. I have seen how people have written stuff (about me) and I was like ‘well that’s not exactly the truth’.

“I prefer not to have an opinion on a situation that I don’t know in depth.”

