Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

New virus named after Norfolk village

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 10.57am
Colneyvirus was discovered at the Quadram Institute, which is now based in the Norfolk village of Colney (PA)
Colneyvirus was discovered at the Quadram Institute, which is now based in the Norfolk village of Colney (PA)

A virus that could benefit human health has been named after the Norfolk village of Colney, where it was discovered.

The Colneyvirus is a bacteriophage, a type of virus that infects bacteria, also known as a bacteria eater.

It could help combat C. diff infections, where C. diff bacteria infects the bowel and causes diarrhoea, most commonly during a course of antibiotics, according to researchers at Norwich’s Quadram Institute.

The Colneyvirus, first discovered at the Institute of Food Research at Norwich Research Park on Colney Lane, could form part of future treatments to combat C. diff after further work is done.

Members of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) decided the new bacteriophage was genetically distinct enough to form a new genus of phages.

The ICTV named the bacteriophage the Colneyvirus on the suggestion of scientist Dr Evelien Adriaenssens, who is chair of the ICTV’s bacterial viruses subcommittee.

She also works at the Quadram Institute, in the parish of Colney, where the research institute that made the discovery is now based.

She said: “As bacteriophage taxonomists responsible for classifying and naming new taxa, we always look to honour people, places or institutes involved in the first description of a new group of phages.

“In this case, I had the opportunity to help create and name a new genus of phages based on a discovery by my own colleagues, made long before I joined the Quadram Institute.

“It feels fitting to name the genus after Colney, where so much excellent science is performed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]