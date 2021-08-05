Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Four felines take their spot in the final of the National Cat Awards

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.33pm Updated: August 5 2021, 2.01pm
Penelope the cat with owner Zoe Elliott and Mikey the cat with his owner Jessica (Laura Dale and Jeff Spicer/PA)
Four devoted pets have taken their places in the final of this year’s National Cat Awards, held by charity Cats Protection.

The moggies will now be judged by a panel of celebrities before the winner is crowned on Thursday August 12.

The organiser highlighted that this year’s competition is particularly “special” as due to coronavirus many Brits have “appreciated the presence of a pet cat in the home”.

Connor Raven, age 6 and his cat Minty (Fabio De Paola/PA)

The four contenders include three-legged cat Minty, who helps six-year-old Connor Raven cope with severe learning difficulties and medical conditions; rescue cat Mikey, who helped his owner cope after her baby was stillborn; Penelope Farthing, who can sense when her owner is about to have a seizure; and Boris, who recovered from his own injuries to be a companion to 80-year-old Alex Tullis.

The cats come from across the UK, from London, to Essex, to Wales.

Kate Bunting, Cats Protection’s award organiser, said: “The National Cat Awards is all about celebrating everything we love about cats, from their fun-loving antics to the comfort and companionship they bring to so many people.

“Over the past 18 months, many of us have appreciated the presence of a pet cat in the home, so this year’s National Cat Awards is particularly special.”

Boris the cat with his owner Alex (Jeff Spicer/PA)

The winning cat will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges including The Chase’s Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, BBC weather presenters Owain Wyn Evans and Elizabeth Rizzini, journalist Camilla Tominey, singer/songwriter Laura White, and regular National Cat Awards judges, David and Frankie Seaman.

Ms Bunting said: “Our final four cats have all made a huge impact on their owners’ lives and we know our judges are going to have a tricky job to select the overall winner.”

