Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Extinction Rebellion’s legal victory run continues

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 12.58pm Updated: August 5 2021, 1.18pm
Protesters stage a ‘Hong Kong style’ blockage of the exit from the train station to City Airport, London (PA)
Protesters stage a ‘Hong Kong style’ blockage of the exit from the train station to City Airport, London (PA)

Extinction Rebellion activists are celebrating a third legal victory in the latest of a string of successful appeals at the Old Bailey.

Artist Amelia Halls, 23, spoke of her relief after her conviction for obstructing the road near London City Airport in October 2019 was quashed.

It had followed a call by Judge Mark Dennis QC for the Crown Prosecution Service to review 10 cases being heard over a fortnight in light of a Supreme Court ruling in June.

So far this week, the Crown has offered no evidence against three appeals in as many days.

Extinction Rebellion court case
Extinction Rebellion activist Amelia Halls (centre), with Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Zoe Blackler and Riz Choudhry, outside the Old Bailey, central London (Emily Pennink/PA)

On Thursday, Alex Slater, for the Crown, said Ms Halls’ case would not be resisted following the “case by case review” in light of the Ziegler ruling, which dealt with the issue of whether there was a “lawful excuse” for blocking a highway and proportionality.

Judge Dennis asked for an update next Wednesday on the outstanding appeals, saying: “The appellants will need to be told what is happening.

“What I really want is an update from the respondents whether they are continuing or not.”

He added: “When we asked the question ‘what’s happening to the outstanding appeals?’ we would be doing so on the basis a decision was being made – either the appeal was appeal-ready or the appeal is not going ahead for the reasons which caused the issues this week.”

Speaking outside court, Ms Hall, from Stamford in Lincolnshire, said she was “really happy”.

Ms Halls, who is poised to begin a masters degree in anthrozoology, said: “It’s a huge relief for me and I’m extremely grateful this has happened and my appeal has been successful.

“This is the third one in what will hopefully be a lot more successful appeals.”

Referring to the impact of the Supreme Court ruling, she added: “In these obstruction of the highway cases, what I did was proportionate.”

Extinction Rebellion spokeswoman Zoe Blackler said it was “encouraging” the CPS is now recognising the Supreme Court ruling.

On Wednesday, Judge Dennis criticised the CPS for not having grasped the implication of the ruling on other road obstruction protest cases, or the “basic human rights point that has been there for a very long time”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]