Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

MPs ask Government to remove Pakistan from red list and stop ‘playing politics’

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 1.28pm
Two Labour MPs have complained to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps about Pakistan being on the travel red list (PA)
Two Labour MPs have complained to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps about Pakistan being on the travel red list (PA)

Two MPs have demanded an explanation for why Pakistan has been “punished” and remains on the travel red list.

Labour MPs Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East) and Naz Shah (Bradford West) have both written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps questioning why the South Asian country was still on the red list, when neighbouring India, which has higher Covid rates, has been moved to the amber list.

They accused the Government of “playing politics” with the travel alert system, and said it was only opening up the UK to nations “it stands to benefit from economically”.

Figures cited by both MPs suggest the seven-day Covid rate in India is 20 per 100,000 people, compared with 14 per 100,000 people in Pakistan.

Ms Qureshi added the “raw amount of cases” in Pakistan is “five times lower” than the UK.

Ms Qureshi, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Pakistan, wrote: “Yet again, the Government appears to be punishing Pakistan and rewarding nations which Britain stands to benefit from economically.

“This is an identical situation to last April, when Pakistan was initially placed on the red list and India’s change was delayed in order to allow the Prime Minister the option to travel to India for a trade deal.”

Ms Shah wrote: “Many of my constituents and those from the Pakistani diaspora across the UK have families who have been stuck in Pakistan for months. Elderly parents and grandparents, who are unable to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and unable to get exemptions due to the strict conditions and who have waited months to be reunited with loved ones.”

She added: “Even today, there are those who are taking their last breaths without their family members present and yet this Government is still playing politics with the quarantine system.”

UK residents “should not travel” to any country on the red list according to the Government, whereas the amber list allows travel on the condition of a 10-day quarantine once travellers return.

On Thursday morning, the Transport Secretary explained the reasoning behind why some countries had been moved from the red list to amber list.

Mr Shapps told Sky News: “With all these changes I often see a whole load of theories behind why a particular country has been opened and another one hasn’t, but with all these changes what we do is ask the experts, that’s the Joint Biosecurity Centre, the JBC in this case, to give us their overview of every country and their recommendation about where a country should sit.

“This time they have come back and said Dubai, and Qatar, the UAE and in fact India – which will surprise some people – are all fit to come from the red list and come onto the amber list.”

He said factors for moving countries from the red list included the number of people who had a jab there, the reliability of local Covid data, and the level of prevalence of the virus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]