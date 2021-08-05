Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

India in control of first Test despite England taking a wicket just before lunch

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 1.44pm
Rohit Sharma was caught just before lunch (Tim Goode/PA)
Rohit Sharma was caught just before lunch (Tim Goode/PA)

Ollie Robinson raised England’s flagging spirits with a wicket just before lunch on day two at Trent Bridge, but India remained firmly in control of the first Test.

Having dismissed the hosts for an underwhelming 183 on Wednesday, India reached the interval on 97 for one – with Rohit Sharma out to the last ball of the session.

Robinson, who was probably England’s standout bowler despite his rookie status, tried his luck with a bouncer in the final over before the break and saw Rohit send a mis-controlled hook to Sam Curran on the ropes.

Having showed real patience in compiling 36 from 107 deliveries, it was something of a giveaway and one that England will need to capitalise on if they are to stay in touch with a Test match that could easily slip out of their grasp.

KL Rahul was unbeaten on 48 at the other end, a fine return after two years out of the side.

England began with James Anderson and Robinson, the latter getting the nod ahead of Stuart Broad, but the closest they came to landing a blow was a couple of hopeful lbw appeals.

There was a hint of desperation when Joe Root called for DRS when the most ambitious of the shouts against Rohit was turned down, with replays only serving to show how wide of the mark England were.

The first hour saw India add only 26 to their overnight score of 21 but they were setting the platform. Previously quiet, Rahul emerged after the drinks break with renewed ambition, putting away Broad and Curran when they ventured too full.

He also profited from a couple of loose edges off Broad, who was attacking the stumps more than his team-mates. The one-sided tone changed when Robinson dragged back his length and asked a new question, but Rohit’s departure barely changed the overall balance of power.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier