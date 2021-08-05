Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Former coronavirus mortuary becomes wildflower habitat

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 1.52pm
A wildflower meadow was sown on the site late last summer (City of London Corporation/PA)
A wildflower meadow was sown on the site late last summer (City of London Corporation/PA)

A meadow of wildflowers has blossomed at the site of a former Covid-19 mortuary site which was removed a year ago.

The temporary mortuary, set up at the height of the pandemic, was erected on the southern tip of Epping Forest, which covers parts of London and Essex.

A fence was built around the site to allow cornflowers, yellow goat’s beard, German chamomile, cow vetch, meadow pea, corn marigold, common selfheal and oxeye daisies to grow over the last year.

The fence has now been taken down and from Thursday visitors can enjoy the flowers.

Coronavirus – Wed Apr 15, 2020
The temporary mortuary site at Wanstead Flats in east London was dismantled late last summer (Victoria Jones/PA)

The mortuary at Wanstead Flats opened last April and was one of six temporary sites set up across London to store the bodies of people who died from the virus before their commemoration and burial.

After it was dismantled late last summer, the City of London Corporation, which owns the land, began the process of returning it to nature and a wildflower meadow was sown on the site.

Graeme Doshi-Smith, chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Epping Forest & Commons Committee, said: “It’s beautiful and moving to see what has blossomed in this space one year on.

“It has been transformed from a mortuary and returned to the Forest as a grassland in even better condition, with more wildflowers than before.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]