Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Italian man identified as top crime boss arrested in Madrid

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 2.36pm Updated: August 5 2021, 3.16pm
Domenico Paviglianiti (Italian Carabinieri/AP)
Domenico Paviglianiti (Italian Carabinieri/AP)

A fugitive Italian man identified as a leader of what is believed to be one of the world’s wealthiest criminal organisations has been arrested in Madrid, Spanish and Italian police said on Thursday.

Italy’s Carabinieri identified the man as Domenico Paviglianiti, 60, a leader of the Calabrian-based ’ndrangheta crime syndicate.

Paviglianiti was arrested in a joint operation with the Carabinieri, Spain’s National Police said in a statement. Italian prosecutors said the arrest took place Tuesday.

Paviglianiti was carrying fake Portuguese identity papers, six mobile phones and 6,000 euros (£5,100) in cash when he was arrested, according to the Spanish statement.

Police believe Paviglianiti is the head of a ’ndrangheta clan named for him, which operates around the world from its base in three villages in Italy’s Calabria region.

Paviglianiti was sentenced in absentia in January to 11 years, eight months and 15 days in prison for a series of crimes, including murder and criminal association with the aim of drug trafficking.

He had previously been sentenced in Italy to life in prison, reduced later to 30 years, for a series of murders and trafficking offenses dating from the 1980s.

But he was freed in October 2019 due to an error in calculating his sentence, prosecutors said.

He fled to Spain where he allegedly has had the help and protection of drug-trafficking associates.

The ’ndrangheta crime syndicate has amassed power as the Sicilian Mafia has declined.

Investigators say it has used tens of billions of dollars in cocaine revenue to extend its criminal reach and branched out into the rest of Europe, Australia, North and South America and Africa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]