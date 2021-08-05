Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Man killed in house fire identified

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 2.38pm
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Tipton (Jacob King/PA)
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Tipton (Jacob King/PA)

A man who died in a house fire has been named by police.

Jason Hickinbottom, 51, was confirmed dead at the scene of the blaze in Tipton, West Midlands, on Tuesday night, along with a pet dog.

Emergency services attended the severe blaze at the property in Tame Road at around 8.10pm, with two police officers who were passing at the time joining neighbours in trying to help the people who were trapped.

Jason Hickinbottom
Jason Hickinbottom died in the fire on Tuesday evening (West Midlands Police/PA)

A woman in her 30s was rescued from the house by firefighters and taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

An 18-year-old woman, believed to be known to Mr Hickinbottom, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has since been released on bail.

In a statement, Mr Hickinbottom’s family said: “There are no words that our family can use to describe the sadness and grief we feel at this time.”

Tipton house fire
Fire investigators examine an upstairs room at the house (Jacob King/PA)

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a traumatic situation for so many people, including neighbours and all emergency services. We’re all very grateful for the support and understanding from people in the area.

“Our investigation is ongoing and the priority now is to support the victim’s family and establish exactly what happened.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]