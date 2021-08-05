Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three appear in court following death of five-year-old boy found in river

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 3.11pm
Tributes have been left by the river (Ben Birchall/PA)
Three people have appeared in court over the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.

Logan Mwangi was discovered dead in the Ogmore River near Pandy Park in Bridgend after police were called to a report of a missing child at 5.45am on Saturday.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, where it was confirmed that he had died.

Police officers discovered Logan’s body on the riverbank and his cause of death was found to be a torn liver, while he had also suffered an internal injury to the back of his head and a broken collarbone, Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, appeared before magistrates charged with Logan’s murder and perverting the course of justice.

Angharad Williamson, 30, of Sarn, and a 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also appeared before the court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Magistrates remanded Cole and Williamson into custody, while the 13-year-old boy was remanded into the care of the local authority.

Elaine Farthing, chair of the bench, said all three would appear before Newport Crown Court on Friday morning.

Charges allege that Cole murdered Logan between July 28 and August 1.

Cole, Williamson and the 13-year-old boy are alleged to have perverted the course of justice on the same dates.

All three defendants spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses and did not enter pleas to the charges against them.

After news of his death emerged, family friends paid tribute to Logan as a “kind, funny, polite, handsome & clever” boy.

People left flowers, tributes, toys and teddies in front of the police cordon by the river.

South Wales Police announced that Cole, Williamson and the boy had been charged shortly before 1am on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea said: “This is a very harrowing case for all involved and I extend my deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends.

“This remains an extensive and sensitive investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team and I am grateful to the local community for its support and understanding while we have continued to gather evidence across several scenes.

“Legal proceedings are now under way and I want to remind everyone to avoid speculation which may prejudice this investigation.”

He urged anyone with information to contact the force, using the reference number 2100268674.

