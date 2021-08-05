Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘Santa’ convicted of sex attacks avoids jail

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 4.11pm Updated: August 5 2021, 4.25pm
Raymond Finn (Northumbria Police/PA)
A Santa impersonator who sexually assaulted two women while he was working has avoided jail.

Raymond Finn, 71, preyed on his adult victims while he was dressed as Father Christmas in December 2018, Northumbria Police said.

When the two women complained, Finn was immediately dismissed from the job and he was reported to police.

An investigation was launched and he went on trial in May, charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Newcastle Crown Court was told Finn had “smacked the bum” of one victim and pushed his groin into her.

He then tried to pull his body against a second victim.

Police said he was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Outside court, Detective Constable Frank Cox, who led the investigation, said: “Finn is a predator who thought it was acceptable to sexually touch women without their consent.

“It is simply not acceptable and we will take action to put such offenders before the courts.

“At no point has Finn shown any remorse for what he has done.

“But with thanks to the victims for speaking out, he has been convicted of his actions.”

Finn, of Brentwood Avenue, Newbiggin by the Sea, Northumberland, was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will have to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of seven years.

