Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Swimmers evacuated at Dorset beach due to ‘large marine animal’

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 4.50pm
The sea at Boscombe was evacuated (Steve Parsons/PA)
The sea at Boscombe was evacuated (Steve Parsons/PA)

Swimmers were evacuated from the water at a Bournemouth beach after a “large marine animal” was spotted in the water.

The RNLI said it received reports of “significant movement” in the water at Boscombe, leading its lifeguards to take action on Wednesday.

The alert at the Dorset beach ended about 30 minutes later.

Steve Lutwyche posted on Twitter: “This is not a drill, I’m on the beach at #Boscombe where the RNLI have had to red flag the beach due to reported sightings of a shark!

“(Actually just reopened now. Where is Chief Brody when you need him!?)

A RNLI spokeswoman said: “On Wednesday 4 August, RNLI lifeguards received reports of a large marine animal in the sea near Boscombe Beach, Dorset.

“As a precautionary measure, lifeguards asked beach visitors to evacuate the water and put up red flags.

“Lifeguards used their Rescue Watercraft (RWC) to scan the area and visitors were able to go back into the water half an hour later.

“The RNLI recommends you always visit a lifeguarded beach and report any concerning wildlife to the lifeguards as soon as it’s spotted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier