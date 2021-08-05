Young men ignoring call to get vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest

About three in 10 young adults in England have still not had a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, despite renewed appeals from politicians and a host of pop-up vaccination centres across the country, figures suggest.

Some 69.3% of people aged 18 to 29 had received a first dose of vaccine up to August 1, according to estimates from NHS England, meaning 30.7% are likely to remain unjabbed.

This is only a small improvement on the previous week’s figure of 31.9% and is the equivalent of additional 107,000 first jabs for adults under 30.

About 2.6 million 18 to 29-year-olds remain unvaccinated.

A breakdown of this age group by gender shows vaccine take-up continues to be lower among men than women.

An estimated 73.9% of women aged 25 to 29 have had a first dose, compared with 67.3% of men.

Among 18 to 24-year-olds, 71.3% of women are estimated to have received one dose, but only 63.8% of men.

All adults in England have been able to book a first dose of vaccine since June 17.

The Government has urged young adults to come forward for a first jab, while announcing plans for a Covid vaccine passport that would make full vaccination a requirement for entry to nightclubs and other venues from the end of September.

Several pop-up vaccine centres opened across England last weekend, including Circus Extreme in Halifax in West Yorkshire, Burnley FC’s Turf Moor ground, Goodwood Racecourse near Chichester, and the Summer of Love Festival in west London’s Holland Park.

Food delivery and taxi-hailing companies have also been enlisted to offer discounted rides and meals for customers who have received a jab.

Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo are among the brands who will be offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said taxi app firm Uber will be sending reminders to all users in August encouraging them to get jabbed.

The company will offer discounted Uber rides and meals on its Uber Eats platform for young adults who receive a vaccine.

Bolt, another ride-hailing app, will offer “free ride credit” to vaccination centres, while Deliveroo will give vouchers to young people who get jabbed.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “take advantage of the discounts”, adding: “The lifesaving vaccines not only protect you, your loved ones and your community, but they are helping to bring us back together by allowing you to get back to doing the things you’ve missed.”

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said there was “strong enthusiasm” among young people so far to get vaccinated, and urged: “Please get your jabs as soon as you can and grab a bargain.”

There are three local authority areas in England where less than half of 18 to 24-year-olds are estimated to have received a first dose of vaccine, according to analysis by the PA news agency: Islington in London (42.7%), Birmingham (42.9%) and Liverpool (49.4%).

By contrast, there are 27 local authority areas where at least 90% of 18 to 24-year-olds have received a first dose, including four where the number of doses is greater than the estimated population size for the age group: Harrogate, Hart in Hampshire, Richmondshire and Rutland.

Less than half of 25 to 29-year-olds are estimated have received a first dose in three areas: Coventry (43.4%), Nottingham (47.7%) and Birmingham (48.3%).

There are 26 areas where at least 90% of 25 to 29-year-olds have had their first jab, including two where the number of doses given is greater than the estimated population size: Cambridge and Woking.