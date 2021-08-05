Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Five defendants face trial after denying murder of 14-year-old boy

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 5.33pm
A forensics officer takes photographs at the scene of the stabbing on College Road, Kingstanding (Jacob King/PA)
Two men and three teenagers have denied murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Michael Shields, 35, and George Khan, 38, both pleaded not guilty to killing Dea-John Reid, who died in the Kingstanding area of the city on May 31 this year.

Shields and Khan appeared in the dock at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, alongside a 14-year-old boy who also denied murder.

Kingstanding stabbing
Dea-John Reid, seen in a family photo (West Midlands Police/PA)

Because of Covid regulations only three defendants can appear in the dock, meaning two other youths, aged 14 and 16, denied murder at a later hearing in the same courtroom.

Shields, of Alvis Walk, Castle Bromwich, and Khan, of Newstead Road, Birmingham, and the three teenagers are due to stand trial accused of the youngster’s murder on February 22 next year.

None of the juveniles can be identified because of their age.

Kingstanding stabbing
A police officer near the scene on College Road, a day after Dea-John’s death (Jacob King/PA)

A further hearing will be held on November 1 and all five defendants were remanded in custody by Judge Paul Farrer QC.

Adjourning the second of the two hearings, the judge told two of the boys, who appeared in the dock in causal dress: “Because of the present pandemic this court can only have a maximum of three people in the dock.

“That is why you have come up separately and after the other three defendants.”

