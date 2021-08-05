Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Early riser Calum Hill enjoys flying start at Hero Open

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 5.45pm
Scotland’s Calum Hill claimed a one-shot lead in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Scotland’s Calum Hill took full advantage of favourable conditions to claim a narrow lead after the opening round of the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews.

In the second group out at 7.20am, Hill carded a flawless nine-under-par 63 to finish a shot ahead of Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Caldwell, with Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist on seven under.

With a strong wind making scoring difficult for the later starters none were able to get close to Hill’s total, although American Berry Henson’s 67 was arguably the best round of the day in the worst of the weather.

“We got the best part of (the weather), 100 per cent,” admitted Hill, who is seeking his first European Tour title after three wins on the Challenge Tour.

“Our front nine was relatively calm, probably half a club wind, then back nine picked up. We got three quarters of our day in quite pleasant conditions. I think it’s just getting worse from here – we took advantage.”

Caldwell, who won his first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed last month, had missed the cut in his last four starts but bounced back with a 64 which included an eagle and seven birdies.

“I’m delighted,” Caldwell said. “Especially with recent form, it hasn’t been so good. Delighted that a bit of the work I’ve done over the last week or so with my coach at home is paying off. Hopefully I can keep going forward.

“I had the week off after (Sweden) and came straight back out and played Germany. I played okay but didn’t feel it was quite there. Then you’re always looking for something.

“It’s like a pendulum, you go one way with something and you’ve got to get back to where you were. Slowly getting back to where I was from Sweden form.

“I suppose (the win) takes a bit of the pressure off after missing four cuts in a row, that I don’t have to put pressure on myself to have good weeks to get the money up.

“Having those exemptions, knowing I’m in the big events with the big prize funds and the bigger points, it does take a bit of the pressure off but I still put pressure on myself to play well, make cuts and play well at the weekend.”

