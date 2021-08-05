Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona this summer

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 7.23pm Updated: August 5 2021, 7.33pm
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona as a free agent (Nick Potts/PA)
Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona as a free agent (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi’s two-decade stay at Barcelona is over after “financial and structural obstacles” prevented him from signing a new deal, the LaLiga club announced.

Barca insist both they and Messi were willing to extend his stay, but claim LaLiga regulations have made that impossible.

A statement on the Catalan giants’ official website said: “Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona.”

The statement continued: “Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”

Messi headed to the Nou Camp from his native Argentina, where he had learned his football with Newell’s Old Boys, as a 13-year-old in 2000 and progressed swiftly through the club’s junior ranks before making his senior debut as a late substitute against Espanyol at the age of 17 in October 2004.

Messi won 35 trophies with Barca, including four Champions League crowns
Messi won 35 trophies with Barca, including four Champions League crowns (Nick Potts/PA)

His contribution to the club since has been stellar, with his 778 appearances yielding a staggering 672 goals which have helped to claim 10 league titles, four Champions League crowns and three Club World Cups among his haul of 35 trophies.

Messi told Barca last summer he wanted to leave with his camp believing he was able to do so on a free transfer, but he remained on board when it emerged he was in fact subject to a 700million euros (£629m) buy-out clause during the final year of his existing deal.

The 34-year-old, who has been heavily linked with financial powerhouses Manchester City and Paris St Germain in recent months, had been expected to sign a new contract with Barca amid reports that he would take a significant pay-cut to allow the deal to fall within league rules.

News that talks have broken down will spark a flurry of interest among those clubs rich enough to compete for a man who is regarded by many as the greatest player of all time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]