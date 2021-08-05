Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Covid vaccines mandatory for care home staff from November 11

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 10.09pm
Care home staff must be vaccinated by November 11 (Yui Mok/PA)
Coronavirus vaccinations will be compulsory for all staff working in care homes in England from November 11, according to new guidance.

The Government has published guidance to help managers with the change in the law, which applies to all people working in care homes registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) unless they are medically exempt.

As well as care home staff, anyone entering a care home, such as healthcare professionals, CQC inspectors, tradespeople, hairdressers and beauticians, must have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, friends and relatives of the care home resident will be exempt from the regulations, as well as residents themselves, members of the emergency services and those offering bereavement support.

Under-18s will also be exempt from the policy but guidance states that once they turn 18 they will not be able to enter the care home until they have had both vaccine doses.

The regulations were approved by MPs last month and will come into force on November 11, with September 16 the last date for staff to get their first dose in order to be fully vaccinated by the time the measures come into force.

“We value the incredible work that people in care homes have done over the last 18 months to care for some of the people who are most at risk from Covid-19,” the guidance says.

“We want to ensure that care homes are as safe as possible for the staff working in them and the people they care for.

“We believe that the best way to do this is to ensure that everyone who can take up the offer of vaccination, does.”

