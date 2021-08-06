Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
What the papers say – August 6

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 2.08am
What the papers say – August 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – August 6 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Measures to improve vaccine uptake in young people feature among a range of stories on Friday’s front pages.

The Times leads with the Government releasing a new campaign aimed at encouraging under-30s to be vaccinated, with young people to be told to get jabbed or “miss the fun”.

The i says social media influencers will be engaged to help spread the message of the Government’s campaign.

It comes as The Independent reports more than 30,000 children are currently suffering from long Covid.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says universities are opting for entrance exams over A-levels amid a growing distrust of pandemic grades.

The inflation of A-level results has forced the Government to fund hundreds of extra university places at medical schools across England, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, Metro reports thousands of British holidaymakers were left in limbo after the Government put Mexico on the travel red alert list.

The Daily Mirror leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being criticised for comments about Margaret Thatcher’s mine closures.

The Daily Express says the Bank of England has warned inflation is on the verge of hitting a 10-year high.

The Daily Mail reports Cop26 president Alok Sharma has flown to 30 countries in the last seven months.

The Sun leads with a woman vowing to “take a bullet” for her pet alpaca, which is due to be destroyed after testing positive for bovine TB.

And the Daily Star says some workplaces have banned office banter.

