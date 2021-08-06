Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Virgin Galactic reopens ticket sales for commercial spaceflights

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 3.23am
Handout photo issued by Virgin Galactic of their third craft VSS Imagine (Virgin Galactic/PA)
Virgin Galactic said it is on track to commence commercial space flights in 2022, with individual tickets available from 450,000 US dollars (£324,000).

The space-tourism company received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for a full commercial launch license in June – paving the way for eager spacefarers to purchase a ride to the stars.

Tickets are available in single seats as well as multi and full-flight packages, with “early hand-raisers” to be given first priority.

Chief executive Michael Colglazier said the move to reopen ticket sales stems from a surge in consumer interest that followed successful spaceflights in May and July – the latter of which included owner Sir Richard Branson as a passenger.

He said: “We successfully completed two spaceflights from New Mexico – the latest carrying a full crew of mission specialists in the cabin and garnering an extraordinary global media and consumer response.

“As we endeavour to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

Following the July flight, Sir Richard told the PA news agency the experience was “everything I could have possibly dreamt of”.

He said: “It was a lifetime dream. Dreams don’t often turn into reality, and it was just wonderful.

“One of the most ridiculous moments is, having said a few words, just unbuckling and just drifting off one’s feet, then floating on top of the roof and looking down at our beautiful Earth, and seeing other people floating past you and realising ‘I’m an astronaut’.”

The company said its next spaceflight is targeted to occur in late September.

