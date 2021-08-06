Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Lauren Price reaches Olympic middleweight final after beating Nouchka Fontijn

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 7.07am
Great Britain’s Lauren Price celebrates victory over Nouchka Fontijn (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain's Lauren Price celebrates victory over Nouchka Fontijn (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lauren Price delivered a huge last round to win her middleweight boxing semi-final against Dutch rival Nouchka Fontijn and reach the Olympic final.

Price, who controversially beat Fontijn in the 2019 world final after an appeal, looked to be heading for a loss after she was deducted a point in round two for excessive holding.

Despite trailing on four of the five cards heading into the last round, Price turned it around to book her place in Sunday’s final via split decision.

Price told the BBC: “It’s pretty mad, I knew I was up against it today, we’re the best two in the world.

“We’ve faced each other a number of times and we know each other inside out, so it was whoever was better on the day.

“I started a little slow, but that’s when your experience comes into it – listening to my corner. I went out in the second and third round to win the fight so I’m over the moon.”

