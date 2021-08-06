Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scientist whose work supported development of mobile phones dies aged 98

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 3.32pm
Professor Ken Cattermole, who has died aged 98 (Family photo/PA)
A scientist whose research supported the development of modern computers and mobile phones has died aged 98.

Professor Ken Cattermole, of East Bergholt in Suffolk, worked for many years at the University of Essex and helped launch its telecommunications programme.

His book Principles Of Pulse Code Modulation, published in 1969, became a standard reference on the subject, the university said.

Pulse code modulation is a method of turning analogue signals, such as audio and video, into a digital form which can be transmitted.

In 1996, the Institution of Electrical Engineers awarded Prof Cattermole the JJ Thomson Medal for his contribution to the development of telecommunications transmission in the UK and his work on pulse code modulation.

The medal is awarded annually to individuals or teams who have made major and distinguished contributions in electronics.

Laboratories at the University of Essex were also named after Prof Cattermole to mark his contribution.

He died peacefully on July 21.

Professor Stuart Walker, from the university’s School of Computer Science and Engineering, said: “Ken was in at the beginning of the development of pulse code modulation, which turns ordinary analogue signals, including audio and video, into a digital form which can be transmitted without limit, stored forever, cleaned up and, these days, strongly encrypted as well.

“It really is the foundation for all the mobile phones, computers and televisions we use today.”

Prof Cattermole served with the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers in the Second World War before working in industry, initially for Standard Telephones and Cables (STC).

He joined the University of Essex in 1968 in the newly created role of chair of communications and for some years advised government on communication standards, the university said.

Prof Cattermole fully retired in 1990 but continued to run a science group, alongside his other interests of playing the piano and gardening.

His son Peter Cattermole said his father had a “remarkable life”.

Prof Cattermole, husband of the late Joan Cattermole, is survived by his son Peter, two grandsons and two great-grandsons.

