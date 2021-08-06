Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Knifeman arrested after stabbing 10 passengers on Tokyo commuter train

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 4.46pm
Rescuers prepare stretchers at Soshigaya Okura Station (Kyodo News via AP)
A man with a knife has been arrested after stabbing at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo.

NHK public television reported that one passenger was seriously injured.

It said the suspect left the knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo where the Olympics Games will close on Sunday.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals while the 10th was able to walk away.

Policemen stand guard as ticket gates were sealed off at Soshigaya Okura Station (Kyodo News via AP)

All of those injured were conscious, officials said.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were panicking and rushing out of the carriages.

Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and passengers carrying towels.

NHK said the suspect walked into a convenience store and said he was tired of running away, and the store manager called police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt.

It said the suspect is in his 20s.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway.

