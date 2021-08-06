Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Police dog which was stabbed while apprehending suspect returns to duty

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 5.11pm Updated: August 6 2021, 7.21pm
Police dog Kaiser has returned to duty after being stabbed in the head (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Police dog Kaiser has returned to duty after being stabbed in the head (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A police dog has returned to duty just two months after being stabbed in the head.

Metropolitan Police dog Kaiser was left badly injured after trying to subdue a man in Orpington, south London, in June.

He was on patrol with his handler, Pc Mark Woolcott, when they were called to a report of an intruder in the back garden of a house on Luxted Road.

Kaiser was stabbed up to five times on the top of his head and once below his eye.

Despite the attack, he was able to keep control of the man for long enough to allow officers to take hold of him.

Kaiser was taken to the vets where it was found the blows to his head had struck bone, meaning he narrowly avoided lasting injury.

At the time, Superintendent Emma Richards, from the Met’s Taskforce, which includes the Dog Support Unit, said Kaiser was “lucky to be alive”.

Sharing news of his return to duty on Friday, the Sutton Police Facebook page said: “After being brutally stabbed in June, PD Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott were welcomed back by our Borough Commander Dave Stringer and The Mayor & Mayoress of Bromley this morning.

“Kaiser was absolutely delighted upon receiving a new toy which was gifted to him by The Mayor for his bravery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]