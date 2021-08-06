Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Youngsters aged 16-17 in Northern Ireland ‘quite excited’ to get Covid vaccine

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 5.28pm Updated: August 6 2021, 6.20pm
Signage for the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast (David Young/PA)
Signage for the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast (David Young/PA)

Teenagers in Belfast have spoken of being motivated by wanting to protect their families after becoming the first of their age in the UK to receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Northern Ireland became the first UK region where those aged 16 to 17 with no underlying medical conditions could receive the jab.

The teenagers were able to attend walk-in appointments at seven regional vaccination centres across the region.

Meabh Magee was among those in the age group to get her first Covid-19 vaccination in Belfast on Friday (Rebecca Black/PA)

At the SSE Arena in Belfast, Meabh Magee, from Glengormley, was among those who turned up to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It was my idea (to get it) because I thought since I am being offered it, I may as well take it to protect my family because I have high-risk people and so I can see them,” she said.

“Most of my friends are also happy to get it. I think it’s good that we’re being offered it and we can get it.

“It makes me more confident about going back to school and being around so many people.”

Coronavirus – Fri Aug 6, 2021
Elliot Aston, 16, from Newtownards, who got his first Pfizer jab at the SSE Arena in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA)

Elliot Aston, from Newtownards, Co Down, said he was “quite excited” to have received his first jab.

“It’s good that they’re finally offering it to us because we are probably the ones that are out and about the most so I think it’s about time,” he said.

“I have an introduction day back to school coming up so I’ll definitely feel safer now around my friends.

“Some of my friends were here today getting it too.”

Jason Morrison from Bangor (Rebecca Black/PA)

Jason Morrison, from Bangor, said he was keen to get the vaccine because he had been shielding to protect his sister.

“I was keen to come and get this done, I wanted to get it before but I wasn’t able to,” he said.

“It’ll be good when everyone gets it. A few of my friends were worried about getting it but some got it today too.”

Jorja Johnston, from Carrickfergus, admitted she had worries about getting the vaccine, but after some thought decided she would.

Mother and daughter Robyn and Jorja Johnston from Carrickfergus (Rebecca Black/PA)

“I was completely against it but decided I have to get it so I came up and got it,” she said.

“My mum persuaded me, she got her vaccine.”

Her mother Robyn added: “She has to do her bit, I’m proud of her for doing it, I don’t think many of her friends have got it.

“She was so against it and then this morning she said, ‘yeah, come on mum’, and here we are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]