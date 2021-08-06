‘I have never refused to train’ – Harry Kane breaks silence on Spurs absence

Harry Kane will end his Tottenham exile by returning to the club on Saturday after insisting he has never refused to train.

Kane did not show up for pre-season tests on Monday as expected by Spurs, instead remaining on holiday in the Bahamas before travelling to Florida.

The England captain wants to leave this summer and is trying to force a move to Manchester City, who on Friday expressed their interest in signing him if Spurs would negotiate.

But Spurs have no intention of selling their prized asset, who has three years left on a six-year contract, and would need an offer of £150million to even contemplate going to the negotiating table.

Kane, who is expected to be fined by the club for his absence this week, has been criticised by fans for his actions and has now broken his silence.

He tweeted: “It’s almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you – the fans – have shown me total love and support.

“That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments this week, questioning my professionalism.

“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.

“I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today. Harry.”

Kane, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, wants to leave Spurs in order to win trophies (Neil Hall/PA)

The 28-year-old was expected to return to the club’s Enfield training base on Monday for a Covid-19 test and other pre-season checks after a three-week break following England’s European Championship exertions.

But he did not show up and on Tuesday it was revealed that he was still on holiday in the Bahamas.

Kane’s camp revealed that he would be due back at the club later this week and said that the issue had been blown out of proportion. He is set to have talks with the club about his future.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo faced a barrage of questions on the topic after his side’s 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

Nuno said he had yet to speak to Kane but that the club wanted to solve the issue internally.

He said: “It is not that I don’t want to comment, I believe that all the issues relating to Harry we should discuss internally, among us and try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it.

“Us, we have to focus on what is important. We have to solve the situation but between us.

“We solve the situation internally with the club. Speaking and trying to reach a better solution and conclusion to this situation.”

Kane looks certain to miss Tottenham’s Premier League opener with Manchester City on August 15 regardless of his situation given his lack of match fitness.

Tottenham have refused to comment publicly throughout the saga.