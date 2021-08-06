Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Netflix offers first glimpse at fourth series of Stranger Things

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 6.55pm
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has offered a first glimpse of the fourth series of Stranger Things ahead of its release next year.

A teaser clip for the next installment of the sci-fi drama was shared on social media on Friday.

The first series of the hit programme was released in 2016.

“The world has been watching,” the clip states.

“In 2022, the global phenomenon returns.”

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of teenagers in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, battling an evil monster – who comes from the underworld known as the Upside Down.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo.

Sink, who plays Max Mayfield, previously said the fourth series will be “really dark”.

Speaking in June, she told the PA news agency: “It’s definitely a really, really dark season.

“Each season the production scale gets bigger and bigger and the stakes are really, really high this year, as they are always.

“But there’s something about this season, it’s really intense.”

