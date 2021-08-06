News / UK & World Sausage dog freed after getting wedged in wine rack By Press Association August 6 2021, 7.06pm (Cambridgeshire Fire And Rescue Service) A sausage dog had to be rescued after getting stuck in a wine rack. Firefighters had to be called when Millie became wedged in the oenological apparatus earlier this week in Waterbeach near Cambridge. Earlier this week firefighters from Cambridge rescued a sausage dog called Millie who had become stuck in a wine rack.The crew quickly freed Millie and returned her to her owner. 🍷🐕 pic.twitter.com/iRYuFIPB3l— Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) August 6, 2021 According to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, the dachshund was “quickly freed” and returned to her owner. It is not known how Millie became wedged in the wine rack in the first place. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Angus dog behaviourist’s appeal after rescuing Dachshund from Chinese meat trade