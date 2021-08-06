Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Archbishop of York: English people feel left behind by the London elite

By Press Association
August 6 2021, 11.32pm
(Danny Lawson/PA)
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The Archbishop of York has claimed that people in England feel “left behind” by the “metropolitan elites” in London.

Stephen Cottrell, the Church of England’s second most senior clergyman after the Archbishop of Canterbury, criticised those who “patronised” people for showing pride in being English.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the archbishop called for England to “rediscover a national unity” and urged for a strengthened regional government within the country to better serve local communities.

New Archbishop of York
Mr Cottrell recently stepped up to lead the church when Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, took a three-month sabbatical (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “Many English people feel left behind by metropolitan elites in London and the South East, and by devolved governments and strengthened regional identities in Scotland and Wales.

“Their heartfelt cry to be heard is often disregarded, wilfully misunderstood or patronised as being backwardly xenophobic.”

On devolution to the English, Mr Cottrell wrote in his article for the newspaper: “What we need is an expansive vision of what it means to be English as part of the United Kingdom.

“It is this that will help us rediscover a national unity now more fractured than I have ever known it in my lifetime.

“A first foundation would be a more developed and strengthened regional government within England.”

Mr Cottrell, who recently stepped up to lead the church when Justin Welby took a three-month sabbatical, said this would enable Westminster to lead on issues for the UK but would “empower” the separate nations and regions.

He also suggested that sports teams in England should sing their own anthem prior to a match if playing against other UK nations, before coming together to sing the national anthem, God Save The Queen.

“Then when the different nations of the United Kingdom find themselves pitched against each other on the sports field we could belt out our English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish anthems,” he said.

“Then sing our national anthem together. And love our neighbour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier