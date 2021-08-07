Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
On this day in 2016: Zlatan Ibrahimovic nets Man Utd winner in Community Shield

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 6.26am
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored United’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner as Manchester United beat Leicester 2-1 to win the Community Shield on this day in 2016.

Jose Mourinho began his reign as United manager with a trophy as veteran striker Ibrahimovic netted a late header at Wembley.

Jesse Lingard put FA Cup winners United ahead before half-time when he ran 40 yards and beat four men to fire home.

League champions Leicester replied when Marouane Fellaini’s back-pass let Jamie Vardy in to round keeper David De Gea and score.

But summer signing Ibrahimovic, 34, had the final word with seven minutes to go, rising to meet Antonio Valencia’s cross and beat Kasper Schmeichel via a post.

Mourinho said: “Leicester continue to be an amazing team and I think they will have another fantastic season. We are improving, though, even when we were struggling a little in the second half we were very compact and organised. We are getting there.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Community Shield – Wembley Stadium
Jose Mourinho celebrates with his winners’ medal (Nick Potts/PA)

“In this moment we are not a super team, we are just a team with a super desire. We want to win every game this season.

“That may be a stupid ambition, in fact it is a stupid ambition, but that’s what I feel we must do.”

