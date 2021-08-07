Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hungary introduces new restrictions on LGBT literature

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 7.36am
A gay pride parade in Budapest, Hungary (Anna Szilagyi/AP)
Hungary’s government ordered booksellers to place children’s books that depict homosexuality in “closed packaging”, the latest move in an escalating campaign that rights groups have decried as an assault on the LGBT community.

The order also forbids the public display of products that depict or promote gender deviating from sex at birth, and bans the sale of all books or media content that depict homosexuality or gender change within 200 metres of a school or church.

The decree came after Hungary’s parliament passed a law in June forbidding the display of homosexual content to minors, a move that was seen by critics of the country’s government as an attempt to stigmatise lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Hungary’s right-wing populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, says the measures, which were attached to a law that allows tougher penalties for paedophilia, seek only to protect children.

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Nick Ansell/PA)
But critics of the legislation compare it to Russia’s gay propaganda law of 2013, and say it conflates homosexuality with paedophilia as part of a campaign ploy to mobilise conservative voters ahead of elections next spring.

Many politicians in the European Union, of which Hungary is a member, have slammed the legislation.

The executive Commission of the 27-nation bloc launched two separate legal proceedings against Hungary’s government in July over what it called infringements on LGBT rights.

The measures have some writers and booksellers in Hungary on edge, unsure if they would face prosecution if minors end up with books that contain plots, characters or information discussing sexual orientation or gender identity.

In July, authorities fined the distributor of a children’s book that features families headed by same-sex parents, arguing it contained “content which deviates from the norm”.

