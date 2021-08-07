Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Nasa’s Mars rover fails in first attempt to collect rock sample

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 8.02am
The Mars Perseverance rover (Nasa/PA)
Nasa’s newest Mars rover failed in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth.

The rover Perseverance drilled into the floor of the planet’s Jezero Crater to extract a finger-sized sample from slabs of flat rocks.

The drill seemed to work as intended, but it appeared no rock made it into the sample tube, the agency said.

Engineers were working to work out what happened.

“While this is not the ‘hole-in-one’ we hoped for, there is always risk with breaking new ground,” said Nasa’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen.

The next step will be using a camera mounted on a robotic arm to inspect inside the hole “and see what’s down there”, said Nasa project scientist Ken Farley.

Mars (Nasa/Esa/PA)
He said they might see the broken rock core, or might discover the sample had turned to sand.

“The rock properties might be different than we expected,” he said.

“It’s a bit deflating because this whole complicated piece of machinery worked fine, the engineering worked just fine, but it seems Mars didn’t cooperate,” Mr Farley said, adding that he did not see the glitch as a long-term problem.

“We will persevere.”

Nasa aims to collect up to 31 samples in tubes and stash them to be collected in about a decade.

Plans call for the samples to be brought to Earth in the early 2030s in another mission with the European Space Agency.

