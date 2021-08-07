Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brothers lead the cheers as Birmingham boxer Galal Yafai wins Olympic gold

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 8.14am
Great Britain’s Galal Yafai celebrates victory over Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov during the Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal at Kokugikan Arena on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan (Adam Davy/PA)
Great Britain’s Galal Yafai celebrates victory over Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov during the Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinal at Kokugikan Arena on the thirteenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan (Adam Davy/PA)

The older brothers of gold-medal winning flyweight Galal Yafai, themselves both boxers, went on social media to express their delight after the 28-year-old was crowned Olympic champion.

Former car factory worker Galal, from Birmingham, won gold on a 4-1 split decision after knocking down Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the first round.

Following the win, the flyweight fighter thanked his brothers Kal and Gamal, describing them as his biggest inspirations.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Great Britain’s Galal Yafai after winning gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

In a Zoom call organised by the BBC as Galal was interviewed at ringside, Kal became emotional as he told his sibling: “You have been brilliant.

“You did what you needed to do.

“I am so proud of you – Olympic champ.”

Kal added: “I was watching it in bed on my own because I like to watch it on my own.

“I like to concentrate.

“Galal will tell you I have texted him quite a lot right all the way through.

“We have FaceTimed quite a lot and I am just so proud.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Galal Yafai knocked down his opponent in the first round (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pointing out that Galal’s gold medal will change his life, Kal added: “When he landed that punch in the first round I was going nuts.

“I still knew there were two more rounds but I knew once he gets in his rhythm, gets in control, that’s it.

“I knew he was going to win the gold medal.”

Immediately after Galal won gold, Kal and Gamal posted their congratulations on social media.

Kal, who himself competed for Team GB at the 2008 Olympics, tweeted: “Alhumdililah!!! My brother @galalyafai Olympic champion!!! I’m lost for words!!! Olympic champion!!!! Olympic champion!!!!”

Meanwhile, Gamal posted on Facebook: “My lil brothers Olympic champion @galalyafai yesssssssss.”

Gamal had earlier encouraged West Midlanders to watch the bout, writing: “When he wins godwilling he’ll be the first brummie fighter to ever get a gold medal at the Olympic games.

“I know most of my friends on here are from Birmingham so please put your alarms on and support one of your own!

“This might never happen again.

“Olympic Gold.

“Birmingham stand up!! It’s Coming Home!!!.”

Asked to describe the level of support shown to him by his brothers, Galal said: “If it wasn’t for Kal and Gamal I wouldn’t even have started boxing – so it’s down to them that I’ve even come into boxing.

“They’ve always supported me and they are my biggest inspirations in boxing.”

