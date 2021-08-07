Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter claim silver after strong finish in men’s Madison

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 10.53am
Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls won gold in the men’s Madison (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter took Olympic men’s Madison silver for Great Britain as world champions Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov claimed gold for Denmark.

A day after Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald won the first ever running of a women’s Madison at an Olympics, Walls and Hayter used a strong finish to add to the medal haul as this messy, chaotic but hugely popular event returned to the men’s programme for the first time since 2008.

It appeared hopes of a bronze were slipping away from Britain in the final laps, but instead a late surge saw Walls and Hayter edge out the French duo of Benjamin Thomas and Donavan Grondin for silver.

Both nations finished level on 40 points, three behind Denmark, but silver went to Walls and Hayter by virtue of winning the final sprint at the end of the 200-lap race.

It gives Walls his second medal of the Tokyo Games after his omnium gold, and a first medal for his Manchester housemate Hayter, part of the team pursuit squad who finished seventh earlier in the week.

Britain had been well placed from the start of the race, leading after the fourth sprint but gradually losing ground as France and then Denmark went on the attack.

It looked as though they were heading for bronze with 30 laps to go, trailing the French by nine points, but things changed as the Belgian pair of Kenny de Ketele and Robbe Ghys went on the attack.

That brought them right into the picture for bronze as the drama increased in the final 10 laps.

Ethan Hayter and Matt Walls celebrate
Matt Walls (left) and Ethan Hayter (right) celebrate (Danny Lawson/PA)

But Britain responded and by catching their move with three laps to go they moved into position to win the final sprint and with it nick silver in a thrilling finish.

Denmark had led the scoring charts for the last 50 laps, but it was not always comfortable with the gaps close.

France moved to within one point after the 17th sprint, but Denmark picked up minor placings in the last three to make sure of gold.

Walls told the BBC: “I was just cooked at halfway. But we had a bit of gas at the end to finish it off.”

Hayter added: “We set out on the front to try to get a bit of a head start. I think my legs started to go first.”

