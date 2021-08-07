Joe Choong and Gal Yafai are golden boys on day 15 – British medallists in Tokyo

Gal Yafai and Joe Choong led the way with golds as Great Britain added five medals to their haul on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics.
Matt Walls and Ethan Hayter took track cycling silver in the Madison and there were bronze medals for Tom Daley in diving’s 10 metres platform and Josh Kerr in the men’s 1500 metres on the final night of athletics.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the medal winners after Saturday’s action at the Games.
Gold 19, Silver 20, Bronze 20. Total 59.
Gold
Day 15, Joe Choong, men’s modern pentathlon
Day 15, Galal Yafai, boxing, men’s flyweight
Day 14, Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald, track cycling, women’s Madison.
Day 14, Kate French, women’s modern pentathlon.
Day 13, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s omnium
Day 12, Ben Maher, equestrian, showjumping individual
Day 12, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, sailing, women’s 470 class
Day 11, Giles Scott, sailing, men’s Finn class
Day 11, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell, sailing, men’s 49er
Day 10, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen and Oliver Townend, equestrian, eventing team
Day nine, Max Whitlock, artistic gymnastics, men’s pommel.
Day nine, Charlotte Worthington, cycling, women’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Adam Peaty, James Guy, Anna Hopkin, Kathleen Dawson, swimming, 4×100 mixed medley relay
Day eight, Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Alex Yee, triathlon, mixed team relay
Day seven, Beth Shriever, cycling, women’s BMX racing
Day five, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards, James Guy, swimming, men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay
Day four, Tom Dean, swimming, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day three, Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 100m breaststroke
Day three, Tom Pidcock, cycling, men’s mountain bike race
Day three, Tom Daley & Matty Lee, diving, men’s 10 metres platform
Silver
Day 15, Ethan Hayter, Matt Walls, track cycling, men’s Madison.
Day 14, Laura Muir, athletics, women’s 1500 metres.
Day 14, CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, athletics, men’s 4x100m relay.
Day 12, Ben Whittaker, boxing, light-heavyweight
Day 11, Keely Hodgkinson, athletics, women’s 800 metres
Day 11, Pat McCormack, boxing, men’s welterweight
Day 11, Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, Jason Kenny, cycling, men’s team sprint
Day 11, Katie Archibald, Laura Kenny, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Elinor Barker, cycling, women’s team pursuit
Day 11, John Gimson and Anna Burnet, sailing, mixed Nacra 17 class
Day 10, Emily Campbell, weightlifting, women’s +87kg
Day 10, Tom McEwen, equestrian, eventing individual
Day nine, Luke Greenbank, Duncan Scott, James Guy, Adam Peaty, swimming, men’s 4x100metres medley relay
Day seven, Kye Whyte, cycling, men’s BMX racing
Day seven, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 200 metres individual medley
Day six, Mallory Franklin, canoe slalom, women’s C1
Day five, Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras, Jack Beaumont, rowing, men’s quadruple sculls
Day four, Duncan Scott, swimming, men’s 200 metres freestyle
Day four, Georgia Taylor-Brown, women’s triathlon
Day three, Alex Yee, men’s triathlon
Day three, Lauren Williams, taekwondo, women’s -67kg
Day two, Bradly Sinden, taekwondo, men’s -68kg
Bronze
Day 15, Josh Kerr, athletics, men’s 1500m.
Day 15, Tom Daley, diving, men’s 10m platform.
Day 14, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, athletics, women’s 4x100m relay.
Day 14, Jack Carlin, track cycling, men’s sprint.
Day 14, women’s hockey
Day 13, Holly Bradshaw, athletics, women’s pole vault
Day 13, Liam Heath, canoeing, men’s K1 200m
Day 12, Frazer Clarke, boxing, men’s super-heavyweight
Day 12, Sky Brown, skateboarding, women’s park
Day 11, Jack Laugher, diving, men’s 3m springboard
Day nine, Declan Brooks, cycling, men’s BMX freestyle
Day eight, Karriss Artingstall, boxing, women’s featherweight
Day eight, Emma Wilson, sailing, women’s windsurfer RS:X
Day seven, Bryony Page, gymnastics, women’s trampoline
Day seven, Luke Greenbank, swimming, men’s 200 metres backstroke
Day seven, Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi,
Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, rowing, men’s eight.
Day six, Matt Coward-Holley, shooting, men’s trap
Day five, Charlotte Dujardin, equestrian, individual dressage
Day four, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, gymnastics, women’s final
Day four, Bianca Walkden, taekwondo, women’s +67kg
Day four, Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Charlotte Fry, equestrian, team dressage
Day two, Chelsie Giles, judo, women’s -52kg