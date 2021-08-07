Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Tom Daley proud to represent ‘Team Great Knitting’ in Tokyo

By Press Association
August 7 2021, 2.37pm Updated: August 7 2021, 2.42pm
Tom Daley has impressed viewers with his diving and knitting (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tom Daley has impressed viewers with his diving and knitting (Joe Giddens/PA)

Tom Daley joked that he has enjoyed representing “Team Great Knitting” after his prowess at the pastime was revealed in Tokyo.

The diver, who ended a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal and clinched another bronze, has impressed onlookers with his knitting expertise in the stands in recent days.

Daley went on to unveil a Team GB cardigan complete with the Japanese for “Tokyo” on its front, the Team GB and Olympics emblems across its back, and a Union flag on its sleeve.

He shared images of the patriotic apparel on TikTok and his Instagram account madewithlovebytomdaley, which is dedicated to knitting and crochet.

Speaking to the BBC after winning bronze on Saturday, Daley said: “I’m so overwhelmed with all the love and support back home.

“And it’s also nice to represent Team Great Knitting.”

Daley’s knitting Instagram page had around 100,000 followers at the start of the week but now boasts more than one million after he caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he knitted his way through the diving events.

Tom Daley knitting
British diving gold medallist Tom Daley wears his Olympic-themed cardigan (@madewithlovebytomdaley/PA)

Among his other creations at the Games, Daley has produced a knitted Union flag pouch for his gold medal, which he earned alongside 23-year-old Lee.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future,” Daley wrote on Instagram.

“I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!”

Daley added that “since (his) knitting page is gaining momentum” he would like to take the opportunity to call for donations to The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his father, who died in 2011.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]