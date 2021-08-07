News / UK & World Olympic bronze ‘a step in my career’, says ambitious 1500m medallist Josh Kerr By Press Association August 7 2021, 2.55pm Josh Kerr won bronze for Great Britain (Martin Rickett/PA) Josh Kerr declared he will not settle for Olympic bronze despite ending Team GB’s 33-year wait for a medal in the men’s 1500m. The 23-year-old ran a personal best of three minutes 29.05 seconds to finish behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot. It is the first British medal in the men’s event since Peter Elliott won silver in Seoul in 1988 and adds to Laura Muir’s second place in the women’s 1500m on Friday. Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Joe Choong and Gal Yafai are golden boys on day 15 – British medallists in Tokyo Josh Kerr bags bronze for Great Britain with personal best in 1500 metres Ethan Hayter sprinting for bronze when Great Britain snatched Madison silver OPINION: Simone Biles and Keely Hodgkinson proved the real Olympic heroes are the ones who keep going