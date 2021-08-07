Olympic bronze ‘a step in my career’, says ambitious 1500m medallist Josh Kerr

Josh Kerr declared he will not settle for Olympic bronze despite ending Team GB’s 33-year wait for a medal in the men’s 1500m.

The 23-year-old ran a personal best of three minutes 29.05 seconds to finish behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot.

It is the first British medal in the men’s event since Peter Elliott won silver in Seoul in 1988 and adds to Laura Muir’s second place in the women’s 1500m on Friday.